UPDATED: Concourse evacuated after fire alarm

This afternoon on Oct. 25, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. the fire alarm went off in the Concourse at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Waterloo campus.

Everyone in the Concourse, including those attending the Further Education Fair which was set up in the upper Concourse area, was evacuated from the building due to the alarm.

It was confirmed to The Cord by Laurier Special Constable Services that the alarm was pulled.

According to the university, the fire alarm was activated after a staff member noticed smoke that was present in a storage room.

It was later determined by the University that the cause of the smoke was due to paper debris which had fallen behind a refrigeration unit that came into contact with evaporation coils.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the scene; however, it is confirmed that they did not require the use of any fire suppressants.

“Officials with Laurier’s Fire Safety office are working with Food Services to address the issues involved,” read a comment from the University.