Exploring K-W’s most haunted locations

Kitchener: Joseph Schneider House

Now a popular museum, the Joseph Schneider House is the oldest, still-standing building in Kitchener, built in 1840. Apart from the restored artifacts that are arranged in the multiple buildings, the house has quite an interesting resident. The phantom seamstress can be seen working away in the upstairs bedroom and also in the attic of the house.

Nestled just on the outskirts of downtown Kitchener, stepping foot on the property takes you back to the earlier days of the city and although there were other areas of the house that seemed eerie, I couldn’t take my eyes away from the small attic windows. Despite not being able to have a run-in with the seamstress, the feeling of being watched never stopped for a second. Maybe it was her, or maybe it was a neighbourhood watch.