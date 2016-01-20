One week eating cheap in Waterloo

Updated January 20, 2016

Monday

Ethel’s

8 oz. burger for $3.99 with drink purchase

Morty’s

$6.99 for a lb. of wings with a drink purchase

Famoso

$5 margherita pizzas

Symposium

$5 burgers and $5 domestic draft

Shoeless Joe’s

25 per cent off food with a student card

Mel’s Diner

$4 burgers

Bobby O’Brien’s

$4.99 for a lb. of wings with drink purchase after 7 p.m.

McCabe’s

$5.99 for a lb. of wings with drink purchase after 4 p.m.

Frat Burger

One pint of Mill Street Organic, an original burger and a side of fries for $9.99

Duke of Wellington

$5 burgers

Failte

$3 bar rail and $5 appetizers

Molly Bloom’s

$4.25 burgers

White Rabbit

$12 Ramen

Wilf’s

Buy one get one half price appetizers

Staff Pick: Wilf’s

As a lover of pretty much the entire menu of appetizers at Wilf’s, it’s an added bonus to get more for less. More flavour for less money is a fantastic motto to live by and I’m sure all students feel the same way. I cannot sit down at Wilf’s without eating either mac and cheese wedges or spin dip, or both at the same time. While there are many other places around town with great appetizers, it’s super convenient to grab a bite right on campus and satisfy your daily craving for all things Wilf’s for half the price.

–Andreas Patsiaouros, Photo Editor

Tuesday

The Pub on King

$14.50 for a domestic pitcher

Ethel’s

Four beef tacos for $2

Morty’s

$6.99 pulled pork special

Famoso

$5 sleeves of beer

Chainsaw

$2 burgers, hot dogs, fries, chicken wings, beer and shots

Shoeless Joe’s

$8.99 for a serving of wings

Crabby Joe’s

49 cent wings

Mel’s Diner

Two can dine for $29.99 after 5 p.m.

McCabe’s

Half price build a burger

Failte

Half price wings

Molly Bloom’s

Half price wings

Wilf’s

All you can eat perogies for $10

Staff Pick: Chainsaw

As a burger connoisseur I’ve tried so many different kinds of burgers that I’ve lost track. But when you’ve had a bit to drink and want to make sure you have something in your stomach, Chainsaw’s $2 burgers can’t be beat. The recipe is simple with minimal toppings, but it does the trick every single time and you can’t beat the price for the kind of burger it is. That being said, if you don’t frequently go to Chainsaw, this would be a good reason to finally see what you’re missing.

–Drew Yates, Sports Editor

Wednesday

Chainsaw

$2 burgers and $6.64 for a lb. of wings

Shoeless Joe’s

$8.99 burger night

Bobby O’Brien’s

Half price burgers

Failte

$4 burgers and $4 domestic pints

Molly Bloom’s

$12 domestic pitchers

White Rabbit

$19.99 all you can eat mussels

Taco Farm

$19.99 all you can eat tacos

Wilf’s

Select meal of the week for $6.99

Thursday

Morty’s

$6.99 for a lb. of wings with a drink purchase

Chainsaw

$10 pitchers until 11 p.m.

Shoeless Joe’s

$8.99 for a domestic mini pitcher and $3.99 mixed drinks

Failte

$5 for any pint

Molly Bloom’s

$3.50 Stella bottles

Wilf’s

75 cent wings with the purchase of a drink

Staff Pick: Morty’s

We are lucky in Waterloo because we have access to the greatest chicken wings in the world. Morty’s wings don’t look natural and I often suspect I’m actually eating turkey wings because there is an absurd amount of food for only six wings. And Thursday night you get the best deal on wings you can find anywhere. If you haven’t checked Morty’s out, take the time this Thursday, as you won’t be disappointed.

–Mynt Marsellus, Multimedia Director

Friday

The Pub on King

6 oz. wine for 4 oz. price

Crabby Joe’s

$5 martinis

Wilf’s

Fish and chips for $13.99

Staff Pick: The Pub on King

As a typical wine-o, I take advantage of any deal on wine I can get in the city. Drinking wine with food is much lighter than drinking beer, so for that reason I generally gravitate towards wine with a meal over any other drink. The Pub on King’s wine deal on Fridays allows wine drinkers like me to enjoy a larger glass of wine for the fraction of the price. Also, as a new venue, The Pub on King is definitely a spot that you should check out in Waterloo.

–Bethany Bowles, Features Editor

Saturday

Symposium

Domestic draft pitchers for $13.95

Molly Bloom’s

$3 Jagermeister shots and $4 Jager bombs

Bobby O’Brien’s

10 oz. NY Strip loin for $14

Wilf’s

15 per cent off poutine at Wilf’s

Staff Pick: Bobby O’Brien’s

Saturday is littered with several drink specials offered by restaurants across the Kitchener-Waterloo region, but Bobby O’Brien’s stands out as offering something more substantial food-wise. With their 10 oz. New York Striploin for the Saturday-only price of $14, goers of the Kitchener pub, which showcases a volleyball court off King Street in the summer for its patrons, is an excellent deal for meat-eaters alike. Whether in the summer sitting on their patio or in the heart of winter inside, this is a great deal that can double as a great date night.

–Bryan Stephens, President and Publisher

Sunday

The Pub on King

Any pint for $5

Ethel’s

12” pizza for $7.99

Morty’s

$6.99 burger special

Abe Erb

20 per cent off all food with a post-secondary student card

Symposium

Two for the price of one cake slices

Bobby O’Brien’s

10 oz. NY Strip loin for $14

Duke of Wellington

$5 appetizers after 6 p.m.

Failte

$3 caesars and $3 Jagermeister shots

Molly Bloom’s

Full breakfast for $4 all day

Wilf’s

Half price hungry hawk until 4 p.m.

Staff Pick: Morty’s

Declared as the best burger in Waterloo by The Cord last year, Morty’s only sweetens the deal with their Sunday burger special. For the same price as a generic fast-food combo, you can enjoy a sizeable, juicy burger with a decent portion of fries. But this isn’t just your ordinary burger. Morty’s has their meat game on point and an expansive selection of toppings. This burger transcends all space and time — the perfect end to a weekend.

–Zach Guitor, Arts & Life Editor

This article originally appeared in The Cord in 2011.