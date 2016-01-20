One week eating cheap in Waterloo

Updated January 20, 2016
Monday
Ethel’s
8 oz. burger for $3.99 with drink purchase
Morty’s
$6.99 for a lb. of wings with a drink purchase
Famoso
$5 margherita pizzas
Symposium
$5 burgers and $5 domestic draft
Shoeless Joe’s
25 per cent off food with a student card
Mel’s Diner
$4 burgers
Bobby O’Brien’s
$4.99 for a lb. of wings with drink purchase after 7 p.m.
McCabe’s
$5.99 for a lb. of wings with drink purchase after 4 p.m.
Frat Burger
One pint of Mill Street Organic, an original burger and a side of fries for $9.99
Duke of Wellington
$5 burgers
Failte
$3 bar rail and $5 appetizers
Molly Bloom’s
$4.25 burgers
White Rabbit
$12 Ramen
Wilf’s
Buy one get one half price appetizers
Staff Pick: Wilf’s
As a lover of pretty much the entire menu of appetizers at Wilf’s, it’s an added bonus to get more for less. More flavour for less money is a fantastic motto to live by and I’m sure all students feel the same way. I cannot sit down at Wilf’s without eating either mac and cheese wedges or spin dip, or both at the same time. While there are many other places around town with great appetizers, it’s super convenient to grab a bite right on campus and satisfy your daily craving for all things Wilf’s for half the price.
–Andreas Patsiaouros, Photo Editor
Tuesday
The Pub on King
$14.50 for a domestic pitcher
Ethel’s
Four beef tacos for $2
Morty’s
$6.99 pulled pork special
Famoso
$5 sleeves of beer
Chainsaw
$2 burgers, hot dogs, fries, chicken wings, beer and shots
Shoeless Joe’s
$8.99 for a serving of wings
Crabby Joe’s
49 cent wings
Mel’s Diner
Two can dine for $29.99 after 5 p.m.
McCabe’s
Half price build a burger
Failte
Half price wings
Molly Bloom’s
Half price wings
Wilf’s
All you can eat perogies for $10
Staff Pick: Chainsaw
As a burger connoisseur I’ve tried so many different kinds of burgers that I’ve lost track. But when you’ve had a bit to drink and want to make sure you have something in your stomach, Chainsaw’s $2 burgers can’t be beat. The recipe is simple with minimal toppings, but it does the trick every single time and you can’t beat the price for the kind of burger it is. That being said, if you don’t frequently go to Chainsaw, this would be a good reason to finally see what you’re missing.
–Drew Yates, Sports Editor
Wednesday
Chainsaw
$2 burgers and $6.64 for a lb. of wings
Shoeless Joe’s
$8.99 burger night
Bobby O’Brien’s
Half price burgers
Failte
$4 burgers and $4 domestic pints
Molly Bloom’s
$12 domestic pitchers
White Rabbit
$19.99 all you can eat mussels
Taco Farm
$19.99 all you can eat tacos
Wilf’s
Select meal of the week for $6.99
Thursday
Morty’s
$6.99 for a lb. of wings with a drink purchase
Chainsaw
$10 pitchers until 11 p.m.
Shoeless Joe’s
$8.99 for a domestic mini pitcher and $3.99 mixed drinks
Failte
$5 for any pint
Molly Bloom’s
$3.50 Stella bottles
Wilf’s
75 cent wings with the purchase of a drink
Staff Pick: Morty’s
We are lucky in Waterloo because we have access to the greatest chicken wings in the world. Morty’s wings don’t look natural and I often suspect I’m actually eating turkey wings because there is an absurd amount of food for only six wings. And Thursday night you get the best deal on wings you can find anywhere. If you haven’t checked Morty’s out, take the time this Thursday, as you won’t be disappointed.
–Mynt Marsellus, Multimedia Director
Friday
The Pub on King
6 oz. wine for 4 oz. price
Crabby Joe’s
$5 martinis
Wilf’s
Fish and chips for $13.99
Staff Pick: The Pub on King
As a typical wine-o, I take advantage of any deal on wine I can get in the city. Drinking wine with food is much lighter than drinking beer, so for that reason I generally gravitate towards wine with a meal over any other drink. The Pub on King’s wine deal on Fridays allows wine drinkers like me to enjoy a larger glass of wine for the fraction of the price. Also, as a new venue, The Pub on King is definitely a spot that you should check out in Waterloo.
–Bethany Bowles, Features Editor
Saturday
Symposium
Domestic draft pitchers for $13.95
Molly Bloom’s
$3 Jagermeister shots and $4 Jager bombs
Bobby O’Brien’s
10 oz. NY Strip loin for $14
Wilf’s
15 per cent off poutine at Wilf’s
Staff Pick: Bobby O’Brien’s
Saturday is littered with several drink specials offered by restaurants across the Kitchener-Waterloo region, but Bobby O’Brien’s stands out as offering something more substantial food-wise. With their 10 oz. New York Striploin for the Saturday-only price of $14, goers of the Kitchener pub, which showcases a volleyball court off King Street in the summer for its patrons, is an excellent deal for meat-eaters alike. Whether in the summer sitting on their patio or in the heart of winter inside, this is a great deal that can double as a great date night.
–Bryan Stephens, President and Publisher
Sunday
The Pub on King
Any pint for $5
Ethel’s
12” pizza for $7.99
Morty’s
$6.99 burger special
Abe Erb
20 per cent off all food with a post-secondary student card
Symposium
Two for the price of one cake slices
Bobby O’Brien’s
10 oz. NY Strip loin for $14
Duke of Wellington
$5 appetizers after 6 p.m.
Failte
$3 caesars and $3 Jagermeister shots
Molly Bloom’s
Full breakfast for $4 all day
Wilf’s
Half price hungry hawk until 4 p.m.
Staff Pick: Morty’s
Declared as the best burger in Waterloo by The Cord last year, Morty’s only sweetens the deal with their Sunday burger special. For the same price as a generic fast-food combo, you can enjoy a sizeable, juicy burger with a decent portion of fries. But this isn’t just your ordinary burger. Morty’s has their meat game on point and an expansive selection of toppings. This burger transcends all space and time — the perfect end to a weekend.
–Zach Guitor, Arts & Life Editor
This article originally appeared in The Cord in 2011.
Failte is now closed so skip that. But a new option is Stark & Perri. Monday deal is a pound of wings and pint for $10. Comes with a healthy side of fires as well. Stark on a Tuesday deal is burger and a pint for $12. Again, this comes with a man size portion of fries on the side. Great deal.