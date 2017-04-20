Suspect arrested for allegedly stealing $24,000 worth of electronics from WLU

Two thefts occurred at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Waterloo campus resulting in a loss of $24,000 worth of electronics which was allegedly stolen by two suspects.

Police said that the suspects broke into a building on the Laurier campus, the name of which is yet to be released, on Feb. 21 and again on Feb. 25. stealing 19 laptops and various monitors. None of the electronics have been recovered.

Staff Sgt. Deborah McBride explained that Waterloo Regional Police first became aware of the thefts on Feb. 25, ensuing the second break in.

One suspect was arrested on April 14. The 32-year-old male from Kitchener now faces numerous charges as a result, including two counts of break and enter, two counts of breach of probation and possession of break and enter instruments.

McBride said that the second suspect has not been identified.

A court date has not been released. Police are still looking for any information identifying the second suspect as well as where the stolen electronics may be.