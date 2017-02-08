Why is bisexuality still misunderstood?

Last semester, I remember sitting between BA102 and BA101 waiting for my next class, underneath a poster about a Rainbow Centre event.
I was sitting nicely, doing a bit of people watching, when a pair of guys headed towards BA102.
One of them stopped to look at the poster above me, snorted, and said, “It should just be called LGTQ; bisexuals don’t count.”
I’ve never been so “shook” by a statement in my life. I had heard mutterings of the word biphobia online, but I never knew it was that real. I was quite naïve.
It turns out that after hearing it once, you hear it everywhere.
I’ve heard people on campus spreading the rumour that bisexuals are more likely to cheat, which is incredibly biphobic and not true.
Cheating is a choice. Who you’re attracted to isn’t.
I’ve also heard things like, “I love bisexuals and I’m fine with the idea — I would just never date one.”
You might not think this is biphobic and I hate to burst your bubble, but it is.
It’s not new information that the LGBTQ+ community has been marginalized, abused and mistreated for a very, very long time, but the marginalization of bisexual people is not the same as what homosexual people experience.
This is because bisexual people experience hate from both the homosexual and heterosexual community.
Bisexual people can be excluded from many LGBTQ+ events, being told they’re “not welcome” if they have a heterosexual partner.
On the surface, it may appear that they don’t count as part of the community.
The LGTBQ+ community is supposed to be inclusive and supportive, but for bisexual people, it can feel exclusive and cliquey.
It’s called “PRIDE” for a reason.
That doesn’t mean you get to choose who is prideful about their sexuality and who isn’t.
I know that bisexual people struggle to find a sense of community and that they can feel as if their sexuality means they don’t belong in LGBTQ+ spaces, but I want to remind you that you do belong.
To everyone else, being accepting of the homosexual community, while constantly questioning the bisexual community isn’t justified.
It’s adding to the constant oppression that the entire LGBTQ+ community experiences daily.
Someone’s partner does not determine whether or not they belong somewhere. No one has the right to determine whether or not people are welcome in communities.
Whether you are straight, gay, ace, pan, or something else: somebody who is bisexual is just as worthy of your love or friendship.
Don’t let the world tell you that bisexual people are more likely to cheat on you, are hyper-sexual, confused or don’t belong in your space.
Love and respect people for who they are.
Good article! If anyone wants advice about being bi, check out http://www.bisexualindex.org.uk and follow them on Twitter.