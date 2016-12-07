Reaction to blue blood and mixed race romance

In Canada, the Queen and the British royal family are still very much a cultural symbol. Recently, one member of the British royal family has been in the news more than usual.
His Royal Highness, Prince Harry, is currently in the Caribbean, visiting many nations on behalf of the Queen.
On one of his recent stops in Antigua, the prime minister remarked on how his island was one of the top honeymoon destinations and that they would be honoured to host Prince Harry.
Amid Prince Harry turning bright red, the speculation of his relationship with Toronto-based actress and Suits star, Meghan Markle, became centre stage.
This relationship has been in the press, not just because of the royal family’s celebrity status, but also because Markle is not your typical royal.
She’s previously divorced (a big no-no in the royal family) and of mixed race parents, as her mother is a black woman and her father is a white man.
Markle’s public career and Prince Harry’s royal heritage proved too tempting for the media not to investigate.
Since the relationship became public, Markle has received death threats. Prince Harry was forced to make a statement of his concern for her safety and well being.
This media attention is because there are very few mixed-unions in the British Royal Family’s background.
However, as inter-racial marriage is now a norm, you’d think that this wouldn’t be the scandal it has turned out to be.
4.6 per cent of all married couples in Canada are interracial.
Stats Canada also shows interracial couples are more likely to occur with those who are younger, with more than 50 per cent of interracial partners being between ages 25-44.
A century ago, in the time of Prince Harry’s great-great-grandfather King George V, the views would have been a lot different and public opinion more critical.
This is not the first time that royal partners have been criticized for circumstances out of their control.
Another more recent example stems back to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who gave up his royal titles to the Greek throne to marry then-Princess Elizabeth, first in line to the British Throne.
In addition, the Duke’s sisters and German relatives were not invited to the wedding, as it happened so soon after the ending of the Second World War.
To top everything off, the first black Queen of England, Charlotte, was born in 1744 and was married to George III. We’ve come a long way since then and our Monarchy has evolved with the times.
So why are we still so critical of a mixed-race relationship in the palace? Haven’t we moved on from 1744 by now?
In 2016, being critical of one’s romantic interests due to something out of their control is well out of date.
All marriages around the world should be about love and not necessarily political viewpoints, income or social status, like in the past.
They should be about building a future and one’s stability with their partner. Regardless of your views of the Monarchy as an institution, please do not deny its members the ability to love.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and even Queen Elizabeth are all still people deserving of a happily ever after.
A misuse of statistics.
As the average length of a marriage in Canada is 14 years of course interracial marriages will be highest among the 25-44 age group.
When did 4.6% become a norm? More of an outlier I would think.
The supposition that Charlotte was black is more than tenuous.